© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Escaped Pennsylvania murderer Danelo Cavalcante is caught after two-week manhunt

By Kenny Cooper | WHYY
Published September 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after escaping from a county jail in Pennsylvania and eluding a manhunt for almost two weeks.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kenny Cooper | WHYY