© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brain implants are allowing people to generate speech using thoughts, studies show

By Jon Hamilton
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT

Scientists have been working on technologies that can turn a person's thoughts into spoken words. Two new reports show how far the field has come.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
See stories by Jon Hamilton