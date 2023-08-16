Sen. McConnell's health issues put spotlight on unique appointment system in Kentucky
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns have raised questions about the state's appointment system.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent health concerns have raised questions about the state's appointment system.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate