China replaces foreign minister after weeks of concern regarding his whereabouts

By John Ruwitch
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT

China has replaced its foreign minister Qin Gang after weeks of speculation about his whereabouts. He lasted in the position for seven months.

John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
