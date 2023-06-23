© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Roe' has been gone for a year. Here's how it has changed things for doctors daily

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published June 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

A year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new state abortion bans have changed how doctors work on a day-to-day basis.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin