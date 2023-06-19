The reason for Sweden's higher inflation in May? Some experts point to Beyoncé
When Beyoncé kicked off her world tour in Sweden last month, fans from all over the world flocked to Stockholm for the two sold out shows.
Copyright 2023 NPR
When Beyoncé kicked off her world tour in Sweden last month, fans from all over the world flocked to Stockholm for the two sold out shows.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate