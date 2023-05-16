Roller derby: Fast-paced, fun and gender inclusive

Gender identity in athletics has become a hot-button issue around the country. At least 20 states have banned transgender students from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. But competitive roller derby teams and leagues say they don’t discriminate and everyone is welcome.

Jill Ryan of KJZZ visited Arizona Roller Derby team to find out how they roll.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.