© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A case on free speech and immigration at the Supreme Court

Published March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Amanda Shanor, a First Amendment scholar, about the case United States v. Hansen, which will be argued before the Supreme Court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 NPR