© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inflation dropped just slightly in January

By Scott Horsley
Published February 14, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST

Inflation cooled only slightly last month as the cost of housing, food and gas rose. Consumer prices in January were 6.4%, compared to a 6.5% inflation rate the month before.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley