'Chariots of Fire' director Hugh Hudson dies at age 86

Published February 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST

British film director Hugh Hudson, best known for his first feature film, Chariots of Fire, has died at age 86. The film won Best Picture at the 1982 Academy Awards.

