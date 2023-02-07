© 2023 WYPR
Hundreds of thousands in France are again protesting raising the retirement age

By Eleanor Beardsley
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST

Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age.

Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
