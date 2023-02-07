Hundreds of thousands in France are again protesting raising the retirement age
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets again in France as they protest President Emanuel Macron's proposal to raise the country's retirement age.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate