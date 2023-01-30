© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

7 states on the Colorado River have to collectively agree on water cutbacks

By Alex Hager
Published January 30, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST

The seven states that share the Colorado River have until Tuesday to agree to voluntary water cutbacks, or have federal cuts imposed on them.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Alex Hager