How to stop worrying and love (or at least live with) ChatGPT

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Gabe O'ConnorChristopher Intagliata
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Wharton professor Ethan Mollick about his decision to embrace artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT in the classroom.

Copyright 2023 NPR

