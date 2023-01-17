Social media puts pressure on body image — and it's linked to teen anxiety and eating disorders

Teenagers are under many pressures, including unrealistic body image standards pushed by social media. Studies show that can lead to anxiety and eating disorders.

High school students Kaeleigh Brenner, Sarah Rhoades Cox and Sarah Bettis bring us the story of a friend who is struggling with her body image.

This story was produced for WFDD’s Radio 101 program in Winstom-Salem, North Carolina for their Dispatches From Within series.

