In Columbus, Ohio, more than 80 children have been infected and more than 30 have been hospitalized with the measles. The majority of those infected are unvaccinated against the disease.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus’ health commissioner, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

