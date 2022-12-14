A special flight out of Houston aims to redefine who can be an astronaut
Wednesday could mark an important step forward for disability inclusion in space. Sixteen passengers with disabilities are boarding a special airplane flight from Houston with a nonprofit group called AstroAccess. The goal is to redefine who can be an astronaut.
We first met one of the passengers back in October, and she joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for an update. K. Renee Horton is a scientist at NASA in New Orleans, Louisiana who lives with what she calls an invisible disability: hearing loss.
