3 voters, 3 regions, 3 perspectives on the midterm elections and the country's future

Published November 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
A man votes in the 2022 midterm election on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
A man votes in the 2022 midterm election on Election Day on Nov. 8, 2022 in Lansing, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

It’s been four days since voting ended in the 2022 midterms. Some races are still too close to call. Others will end in run-offs.

As voters wait for those results, they’re also thinking about what the election meant to them and whether they believe their needs will be met by the officials who are going to represent them.

We decided to check in with a few voters who we’ve spoken to in the past, including Catherine Johnson from Lebanon, New Hampshire, Gwen Johnson from Hemphill, Kentucky and Zach Menke from Lima, Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.