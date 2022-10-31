Asian Americans at UNC Chapel Hill form coalition in support of affirmative action

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases challenging affirmative action. Both challenge the policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as putting Asian Americans and white students at a disadvantage.

Asian American students at UNC Chapel Hill are building a coalition in support of affirmative action.

WUNC’s Liz Schlemmer reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.