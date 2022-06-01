© 2021 WYPR
Longtime rivals and fresh faces meet at French Open

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

On Tuesday night, Spaniard Rafael Nadal outdueled Serbian star Novak Djokovic in an all-time great match that lasted more than four hours in the semi-finals of the French Open.

Djokovic, the world’s number one, was defeated by his long-time rival, who improved to an incredible 110 of 113 at Roland-Garros.

American Coco Gauff reached her first semi-finals at a major tournament. Just 18, Gauff is the youngest women’s player ranked in the Top 100.

Host Scott Tong speaks about all this and more with Christopher Clarey, who is covering the French Open for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

