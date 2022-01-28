© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hollywood inspired the massive video game series 'Uncharted.' Now it's inspiring Hollywood

Published January 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
A still from "Uncharted." (Columbia Pictures)
A still from "Uncharted." (Columbia Pictures)

The video game series “Uncharted” is one of the most popular and critically-acclaimed franchises in the world.

Inspired by blockbuster action-adventure movies, it’s become such a success that Hollywood is adapting it into an upcoming film.

Neil Druckmann, creative director and writer on the last main “Uncharted” video game called “A Thief’s End,” and Asad Qizilbash, head of Playstation Productions, join us.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.