How Latinos in Arizona and beyond may respond to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and voting rights

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing mounting pressure over her refusal to change filibuster rules in the Senate to pass legislation on voting rights.

Emily’s List, an influential political action committee that funds Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights, is threatening to withdraw its financial assistance of Sinema.

Sonja Diaz, a civil rights attorney and the founding director of the University of California Los Angeles Latino Policy and Politics Initiative, discusses how Latinos in Sinema’s home state of Arizona and beyond could respond to Sinema’s position.

