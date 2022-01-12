© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Chicago kids back in class after 5-day standoff between teachers' union and officials

By Susie An
Published January 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST

COVID safety concerns led to a five-day stalemate between Chicago's teachers union and school and city officials. Kids are back in school. Both sides are weighing whether it was the right decision.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Susie An
As a reporter for WBEZ's news desk, Susie produces content for daily newscasts and WBEZ's website. She also anchors, occasionally, delivering news on WBEZ. She directed WBEZ's Schools on the Line monthly call-in show. Her work has also been heard on NPR, CBC and BBC. Susie joined WBEZ as a news desk intern in September 2007. Prior to joining WBEZ, Susie worked at the Peoria Journal Star newspaper and worked as an acquisitions editor for Publications International,Ltd.Susie has a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.Originally from Huntsville, Alabama, Susie lives in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood with her husband Demian and son Ogden.