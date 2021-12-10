© 2021 WYPR
A Chicago jury reaches a verdict in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett

WBEZ Chicago | By Audie Cornish,
Chip Mitchell
Published December 10, 2021 at 3:21 AM EST

Smollett, formerly of the TV series Empire — has been found guilty of lying to police about an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in 2019. The 39-year-old actor faces up to three years in prison.

Audie Cornish
Chip Mitchell