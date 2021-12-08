Trial of Kim Potter, former officer charged for fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, begins

The trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter is officially underway. Attorneys for the prosecution and defense will present their opening statements on Wednesday.

Potter faces manslaughter charges for shooting and killing Daunte Wright — a 20-year-old Black man — at a traffic stop this April.

Minnesota Public Radio’s Matt Sepic shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.