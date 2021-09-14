Rep. Connolly Pushes Back On GOP Placing All Blame For Afghanistan Debacle On Biden Administration

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss a fiery congressional hearing with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Many Republicans called for Blinken to resign over the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Connolly rebuffed and linked the events to Trump’s deal with the Taliban in 2018.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.