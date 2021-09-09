Remembering 'The Red Bandana Man' On The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Welles Crowther, known as “the man in the red bandana,” was killed while saving people during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 24-year-old was a former volunteer fireman who worked as an equities trader for investment bank Sandler O’Neill on South Tower’s 104th floor.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with his mother, Alison Crowther, about inspiring others with the selfless courage he displayed that day.

Boston College’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center organizes and hosts the Red Bandanna 5k Run every fall in honor of Welles Crowther. The Red Bandanna 5k Run will be kicked off on campus on Saturday, Oct. 23 and it will continue virtually through Nov. 4. For information and to register, click here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.