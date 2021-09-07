© 2021 WYPR
Access To Menstrual Products Poses A Challenge For Teens

Published September 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
A picture taken in Nantes on February 24, 2016 shows tampons. (Loic Venance/Getty Images)
While many may think of period poverty as an issue primarily affecting those in developing countries, one in five teens within the U.S. reportedly struggle to afford menstrual products.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dr. Shelby Davies at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Policy Lab who tells us more about the issue within the United States.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.