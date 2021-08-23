WYPR 88.1 FM is currently at low power and HD1, HD2, & HD3 are not on the air. All streams are working. Thanks for your patience.
With The FDA Approval, Employers Can Now Require Vaccination Against COVID
Published August 23, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT
Now that the Food and Drug Administration has given formal approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, more employers may insist that their workers get the shot.
