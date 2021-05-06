© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brooklyn Artist Hides Tiny Landscape Paintings Around His Neighborhood For Locals To Find

Published May 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT

Artist Steve Wasterval calls himself “The Greenpoint Artist,” a nod to his beloved Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood.

In fact, he loves it so much that he’s taken to painting tiny landscapes of the area and hiding them for locals to find — a significant gesture from someone whose full-sized paintings sell for up to $3,000.

Wasterval joins host Robin Young to talk about the weekly scavenger hunts, the clues and the joy the paintings bring to finders.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

One of Steve Wasterval's mini paintings hidden at Williamsburg McCarren Park Greenmarket. (Courtesy of Steve Wasterval)
/
/
One of Steve Wasterval's mini paintings hidden at Williamsburg McCarren Park Greenmarket. (Courtesy of Steve Wasterval)