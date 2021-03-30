© 2021 WYPR
Biden Doesn't Plan To Meet With Kim Jong Un, White House Says. What's Next For North Korea?

Published March 30, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT

President Biden does not plan to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said Monday. The comment follows the North’s latest missile test, a short-range ballistic missile that was launched last Thursday.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Jean Lee, director of the Korea Center at the Wilson Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

