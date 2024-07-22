Saturday Morning Tunes Grateful Dead for Kids returns

If you’re a Grateful Dead fan with young kids, you’ve probably wanted to bring them with you to share your love of this incredible band. Now you can—at The Clarice—with Ed Hough’s Dead Collective.

On the morning of Saturday Sept. 14, WTMD & WYPR's Saturday Morning Tunes is partnering with The Clarice to bring our Grateful Dead for Kids show to College Park for the very first time. The show features some incredibly talented musicians from the jam scene, playing all of our favorite Grateful Dead tunes.

Tickets are available now!

Doors open at 9 a.m. and the show starts at 10 a.m. at The Clarice, 8270 Alumni Dr. at the University of Maryland in College Park. Parking is free and plentiful.

Each show’s lineup is curated by band leader Ed Hough. The band for this show includes:

Ed Hough, drums and vocals

As a founding member of Smooth Kentucky, Ed Hough has been an influential part of the Baltimore music scene for decades. He has performed the music of the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers and many other bands over the years.

Mookie Siegel, keyboards

A veteran keyboardist, Mookie has played with Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh & Friends as well as Grateful Dead singer/guitarist Bob Weir and his band Rat Dog.

Butchy Sochorow, guitar and vocals

Butchy Sochorow has been casting his Jerry Garcia-inspired musical spirit across the eastern seaboard with Splintered Sunlight for close to three decades, thrilling audiences with his soaring lead guitar and passion for improvisational jamming, laid-back vibe and uncompromising drive to express his soul through his guitar. Whether playing Grateful Dead, JGB or his own originals, Butchy delivers a unique musical experience that feeds the soul.

David Markowitz, bass

Dave is a member of Baltimore roots rock/Americana mainstays The Bridge, and has performed for years as part of Ed Hough’s Dead Collective and Ed Hough’s Allman Bros Collective.

Tim Pruitt, guitar

A true guitar master and a founding member of New Potato Caboose, Tim has performed with a long list of D.C.- and Baltimore-based musicians over more than three decades.



FUNDING

This performance is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council and The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. The event is presented as a partnership between Clarice Presents, WYPR 88.1 and WTMD 89.7.