Introducing Saturday Morning Tunes Beyonce for Kids

She's one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, with decades of hits.

And on Saturday Aug. 24, Baltimore Public Media and the United Way of Central Maryland are partnering to present our first ever Saturday Morning Tunes Beyonce for Kids!

This is a show that parents, kids (and even grandparents) can enjoy, featuring Baltimore's own Funktopia performing all our favorite Beyonce songs at the Chesapeake Arts Center's Hammonds Lane Theatre.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the show starts at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

You can dance, sing along and still be home in time for lunch.

About the band:

Created by Jonathan Gilmore, Funktopia is a multidisciplinary arts initiative that centers on BIPOC stories created through solidarity and collaboration with artists from our communities and allies. Everything that Funktopia produces honors the legacy of August Wilson's “The Ground on Which I Stand” centering BIPOC stories using the art of building solidarity and collaboration among BIPOC and allies.

Funktopia Nation brings together visual art, performance art, and free learning opportunities for BIPOC creatives at all levels of their artistic practice through several days of exhibitions, workshops, and theatrical concert performances. It supports telling the stories of BIPOC people that historically have gone untold, with the greatest amount of passion, skill and creativity possible.

This show is a partnership between Baltimore Public Media, the United Way of Central Maryland and Chesapeake Arts Center.