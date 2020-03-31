© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tell Us About Trying To Get Tested For The Coronavirus

By Tanya Ballard Brown
Published March 31, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
Health care professionals screen people at a testing site organized by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field on Monday in Landover, Md.
Health care professionals screen people at a testing site organized by the Maryland National Guard in a parking lot at FedEx Field on Monday in Landover, Md.

Experts have said that testing is essential to controlling the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us here about your experiences trying to access testing for the coronavirus. We'll use some of your comments for a story on our website and may call you for an interview to air on the radio.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Tanya Ballard Brown
Tanya Ballard Brown is an editor for NPR. She joined the organization in 2008.
See stories by Tanya Ballard Brown