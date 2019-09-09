© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2010s: What Defines The Past Decade In Music?

By Robin Hilton
Published September 9, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT
Fans hold up cell phones during a concert.

The 2010s are almost over, so we want to know: Which albums, songs and artists defined the decade?What moments (the death of David Bowie or Prince, for example) or trends (streaming, social media) will we most remember?

To be clear, we're talking January 2010 to the end of December 2019.

Tells us about it in the poll below. (You don't have to fill out every field unless you want to.) We'll feature some of your ideas in an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton