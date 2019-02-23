Fresh Air Weekend:'Surviving R. Kelly' Producer Dream Hampton; MythBuster Adam Savage

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Surviving R. Kelly' Producer Dream Hampton Takes On Ecosystem That Supported The Star:The activist, filmmaker and writer chronicles sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly in the six-part docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly,even as new allegations against him surface.

'Newest Sound You Never Heard' Revisits The Music Of Jeanne Lee And Ran Blake: Lee, one of the premier singers of new jazz, mixes it up with pianist Blake on a newly reissued two-CD set featuring standards and straight-up jazz tunes the two recorded in Belgium in 1966 and '67.

Try This At Home, Kids: Adam Savage On The Next Generation Of MythBusters: The former co-host ofMythBusters has a new show, MythBusters Jr., featuring six young experts in engineering, welding, astrophysics and design.

