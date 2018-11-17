Fresh Air Weekend: Bugs And Bacteria In Your Home; Actor Steven Yeun

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Counting The Bugs And Bacteria, You're 'Never Home Alone' (And That's OK):Ecologist Rob Dunn's new book describes the tiny life forms, helpful and risky, that live in different parts of the home, including on floors and in water faucets, basements and heating systems.

Opinion: 'Nationalist' Arises, With Myriad Connotations, As The Word Of 2018:President Trump created a firestorm when he described himself as a "proud" nationalist at a recent rally. Linguist Geoff Nunberg says the word carries a specter of racism and belligerence.

Steven Yeun Won't Say Whether Or Not His 'Burning' Character Is A Psychopath:The Walking Dead actor plays a South Korean playboy who may or may not be murdering his girlfriends in Burning. "To this day, I'm the only one who knows who Ben really is," Yeun says of the character.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

