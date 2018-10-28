Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Press Conference

KORVA COLEMAN, HOST:

Throughout the morning, we've been bringing you live coverage from Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed and six people were injured in an attack yesterday at the Tree of Life synagogue. At a press conference earlier this morning, a medical examiner released the names of the deceased. They range in age from 54 to 97 years old and include one married couple as well as two brothers. Officials at the press conference praised emergency responders and thanked the community for its support. NPR's Michel Martin will be hosting All Things Considered live from Pittsburgh this evening. And we'll continue bringing you updates on the attack throughout the day on-air and online. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.