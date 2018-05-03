Top Stories: Trump's Lawyer On Daniels Payment; Yale Removes Cosby Degree
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Giuliani Says Trump 'Did Know' About Stormy Daniels Payment.
-- Trump Hints At Likely Release Of 3 Americans Held In North Korea.
-- Freak Storm Sweeps Through Northern India, Killing Dozens.
-- Men Arrested In Philadelphia Starbucks Reach Settlements.
-- Yale Pulls Honorary Degree From Bill Cosby, The First Time In The School's History.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump Welcomes Shooting Survivors On National Day Of Prayer. (Express-News)
Students Walk Out Of Class To Support Gun Rights. (Los Angeles Times)
Gunmen Slay Churchgoers In Central African Republic. (New York Times)
Hawaii Watches For A Possible Volcanic Eruption. (KGMB)
It's World Press Freedom Day. (Reporters Without Borders)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.