Top Stories: Trump's Direction On Guns; Deadly Papua New Guinea Quake

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Which Direction Is Trump Heading On Guns?

-- Georgia's Lt. Gov. Threatens To Kill Tax Break For Delta Airlines Amid NRA Spat.

-- Saudi King Fires Top Military Brass In Latest Shakeup Of Kingdom's Institutions.

-- NFL To Demand Cowboys Owner Reimburse Legal Fees, Reports Say.

-- Rapper 50 Cent, Who Bragged About Owning Bitcoin, Now Denies It.

-- At Least 14 Dead In Papua New Guinea After Strong Quake Sets Off Mudslides.

And here are more early headlines:

50 Years After Kerner Report, Poverty, Race Still Cause Friction. (Washington Post)

Comcast Seeks To Buy U.K.'s Sky TV With $31 Billion Bid. (CNBC)

David Duke Seeks Court Help To Prevent Revealing Contacts. (AP)

Warming Polar Temperatures Lead To Colder Europe. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.