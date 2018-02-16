© 2021 WYPR
Kentucky Teen Charged With Murder And Assault After January School Shooting

By Richard Gonzales
Published February 16, 2018 at 6:21 PM EST
A vigil after the fatal shooting at Marshall County High School on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Benton, Ky.
A Kentucky teenager faces two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault in charges stemming from a January 23 shooting at Marshall County High School, in Benton, Ky.

Gabriel Ross Parker, a 15-year-old sophmore, will be tried as an adult. His identity had been widely circulated, but it had not been confirmed by authorities until Friday's arraignment.

The Courier-Journal reports that bond was set as $1.5 million.

Parker is accused of killing two 15-year-old students and injuring 21 others, including 14 who were shot in the early morning attack. He was apprehended immediately after the deadly shooting.

Benton, Ky., a town of about 4,000 residents, is 248 miles southwest of Lexington.

