Top Stories: U.S. Navy Plane Crashes In Pacific; Uber Data Is Hacked

-- Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes in Philippine Sea, Navy Says.

-- Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Supervises Mueller Probe But He's Also A Witness.

-- Uber Data On 57 Million People Stolen In Massive Hack.

-- Opposition To Refugee Arrivals Keeps Getting Louder.

Ex-Bosnian Serb General Convicted Of Genocide. (New York Times)

More Remains Of Missing U.S. Sergeant Discovered In Niger. (CNN)

Ousted Zimbabwe Official May Become President. (BBC)

Only Half Of Puerto Rico Has Power Back After Hurricane. ()

Kuwait's Aging Emir In Hospital After Having A Cold. (Reuters)

Police In Germany Recover Stolen Beatles Memorabilia. (AP)

