Top Stories: LGBTQ Poll On Harassment; Merkel Prefers New German Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Poll: Majority Of LGBTQ Americans Report Harassment, Violence Based On Identity.

-- Undersea 'Banging Sounds' Not From Sub, Argentine Navy Says.

-- Germany's Merkel: New Elections Preferable To Minority Government.

-- America's Cup Race Gets A Radical New Single-Hulled Boat.

And here are more early headlines:

Fired Zimbabwe Official Tells Mugabe To Quit. (BBC)

Syrian Leader Assad In Russia For Talks With Putin. (AP)

Circumstances Unclear Of Border Protection Agent's Death. (Washington Post)

Report: State Dept. Officials Criticize Tillerson Over Countries' Use Of Child Soldiers. (Reuters)

Four Presumed Dead In Penn. Senior Living Home Fire. (WCAU)

Energy Company Demands Payment, Stops Puerto Rico Work. (CNN)

AAA Estimates 51 Million Americans Will Travel At Thanksgiving. (AAA)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.