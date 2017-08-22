Ready, Set, Groan: Here's The Best Joke From The Edinburgh Fringe Festival
The very best joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, as determined by a poll of the British public, was delivered by Ken Cheng. In a deadpan voice, of course.
"I'm not a fan of the new pound coin," Cheng said. "But then again, I hate all change."
Cheng said he was "very proud" of his victory. "As a tribute, I will name my firstborn son after this award and call him 'Joke of the Fringe,' " he said.
Second place in the "Dave's Funniest Joke of the Fringe" contest went to Frankie Boyle: "Trump's nothing like Hitler," he said. "There's no way he could write a book."
Third place was Alexei Sayle: "I've given up asking rhetorical questions. What's the point?"
Dave, if you were curious, is a TV channel. It says the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is considered the largest arts festival in the world. A panel of comedy critics and reviewers selected a shortlist of one-liners from the festival, then 2,000 British people voted on which was the funniest. The comedians' names were left out, to keep celebrity from overshadowing ...
Oh, who are we kidding. You don't want facts about the contest. You want more jokes.
Here are the champion jokes of the past five years, as delivered by the victors.
(That 2013 winner may requires some familiarity with British slang and candy bars to be comprehensible.)
And this year's runners-up, Nos. 4 through 15:
So far, no fatalities have been reported as a result of any of these jokes.
