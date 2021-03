Eleven-month-old Charlie Gard was born with a rare genetic disorder. His parents' legal fight to continue his treatment has sparked a debate about who should decide what medical treatment he gets.

Dr. Claire Fenton-Glynn, a legal scholar at the University of Cambridge who studies children's rights, talks to NPR's Kelly McEvers about the case.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.