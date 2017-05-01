© 2021 WYPR
NPR's Eyder Peralta Released After Brief Detainment In South Sudan

By Colin Dwyer
Published May 1, 2017 at 6:33 PM EDT

Authorities in South Sudan detained Eyder Peralta, NPR's correspondent in East Africa, for roughly four days before releasing him Monday morning. Peralta and his South Sudanese assistant were first placed in custody in the city of Juba on Friday, and they were held for three nights.

It remains unclear why they were detained.

Peralta flew home unharmed to his base in Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday morning. His assistant is still in custody, however, and NPR spokeswoman Isabel Lara says the organization is now "in touch with authorities regarding his release."

