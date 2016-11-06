The Final 48 Hours Before Election Day

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Let's go back to NPR's Ron Elving, still with us in studio here in Washington, D.C. Ron, briefly, what is the biggest issue for the campaigns now?

RON ELVING, BYLINE: The biggest issue for the campaigns now is turnout. We have had months of talking about issues such as immigration and trade and national security. But at this point, with all the arguments having been made in the debates in the past - three of them between the two presidential candidates - with all of that, it comes down to turnout. You've got to get your people to the polls. You've got to make sure that everyone who might be for you has the opportunity to make their voice heard.

MARTIN: And what about early voting? Early voting has been going on for some time now. Is there any info that we can glean from that?

ELVING: We know that more people are voting early than ever before. Thirty-seven states provide for it, plus the District of Columbia. We know that more than 25 percent of the vote is going to be cast this way, and it might be as high as one third of the total vote before we're done. And that means that November 8 is no longer really the election day. It's really the election deadline. It's the last day to vote. It's the time that all the ballots will be opened.

MARTIN: That's NPR's Ron Elving with us throughout the hour, and this is special election coverage on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED from NPR News. We hope you'll stay with us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.