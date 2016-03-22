Maine Law Enforcement Breaks Up Eagle Rumble

Thanks to live webcams trained on an eagle's nest in Washington, D.C., people all over the country were able to witness the hatching of two fluffy eaglets over the past few days, and continue to watch their growth.

Less than a week old and still spending most of their time under their parents' wings, the eaglets are barely more than harmless, downy gray lumps. Now two fully grown bald eagles in Maine have stolen the spotlight with their decidedly not-harmless antics.

On Tuesday, the Augusta Maine Police Department shared on Facebook that they had been called to deal with a fight between the two eagles. Animal control officer Francois Roodman and game warden David Ross were able to break up the talon-to-talon combat using blankets. We'll let them tell it:

"Eagle street fight. This afternoon two bald eagles were locked in mortal combat over a territorial dispute. The Eagles were literally locked together by the talons and our very own ACO Roodman and Warden Ross responded for a report of the bald eagle street fight. Sure enough the two of Americas' Finest were found, locked and unable to separate. The wild animal specialists used blankets to separate Americas' Symbols of Freedom who were later seen flying over the August Arsenal. It's a proud day in Augusta for these two majestic winged warriors!"

