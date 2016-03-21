© 2021 WYPR
Obama And Castro Share An Awkward Handshake In Cuba After Historic Meeting

By Laura Wagner
Published March 21, 2016 at 5:38 PM EDT
Cuban President Raul Castro tries to lift up the arm of President Obama at the conclusion of their joint news conference in Havana, Cuba, on Monday.
In the moments after the end of a historic press conference held by President Obama and President Castro in Havana, Cuba, what began as a regular handshake morphed into ... something else. The Cuban leader raised Obama's limp arm above his head and held it there for a few seconds.

The move most closely resembled a wrestling referee announcing the winner of a wrestling match. Only way more awkward.

