Fresh Air Weekend: 'Carol'; Ellie Goulding's New Album; A Paramedic's 'Wild Ride'

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In 'Carol,' 2 Women Leap Into An Unlikely Love Affair: Screenwriter Phyllis Nagy and director Todd Haynes discuss their new filmbased on Patricia Highsmith's 1952 novel, The Price of Salt.Nagy says the story was "extremely forward thinking."

British Singer Ellie Goulding Strikes An Inventive Chord With 'Delirium':The "Love Me Like You Do" singer created her new album as an experiment — to see if she could make a "big pop album." Reviewer Ken Tucker says Goulding's experimental effort was worth the risk.

Paramedic Shares His Wild Ride Treating 'A Thousand Naked Strangers':Kevin Hazzard, who worked as an Atlanta paramedic, rescued people from choking, overdoses, cardiac arrest, gunshot wounds and a host of other medical emergencies. Respiratory calls were his favorites.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

In 'Carol,' 2 Women Leap Into An Unlikely Love Affair

British Singer Ellie Goulding Strikes An Inventive Chord With 'Delirium'

Paramedic Shares His Wild Ride Treating 'A Thousand Naked Strangers'

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.