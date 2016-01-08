© 2021 WYPR
Politics Podcast: Presidential Combat In Iowa, Obama's Actions On Guns

Published January 8, 2016 at 5:57 PM EST
The candidates are barnstorming across snowy Iowa ahead of next month's primary.
This week on the NPR Politics Podcast, the team discusses how the presidential race is shaping up in Iowa, where Republicans are now engaging in all-out, hand-to-hand combat ahead of next month's primary. Also this week, what actual affect could the President Obama's push for tougher gun regulations have on gun violence?

And the team looks ahead to Obama's final State of the Union address, discussing whether the president has become more reflective on his way out.

On the podcast this week:

  • National Political Correspondent Don Gonyea

  • Congressional Reporter Susan Davis

  • White House Correspondent Tamara Keith

  • Campaign Reporter Sam Sanders

